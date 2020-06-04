LinkedIn Offers Free Courses in Diversity and Inclusion to Improve Community Understanding

LinkedIn has made a range of LinkedIn Learning courses on diversity and inclusion available for free, in an effort to help more people understand how to best address these key issues.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"We all play an important role in moving toward a more equitable workplace and world. We hope these free courses help you on this journey. "

The courses, included within the LinkedIn Learning "Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging for All" stream, cover a range of key elements, including unconscious bias, addressing culturally sensitive issues, how to hire and retain diverse talent, and more.

LinkedIn has long been working to address economic inequality, which touches on many similar points, with outgoing CEO Jeff Weiner now taking on a new role in which he'll make this his key focus.

By facilitating more opportunity within all communities, and providing more pathways to improved understanding, LinkedIn can play a signficant role in improving the various elements within the chain that can contribute to broader inequality. Providing more ways for people to use its learning platform to develop their understanding of the same can also be significant, particularly given LinkedIn's access to professional and educational insights that can help highlight gaps which need to be addressed.

In addition to this, LinkedIn is also looking to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement by sharing perspectives from black employees on its social media profiles.

Education is a key element in improving the situation, and providing pathways to improved understanding is essential to facilitating progress.

As such, this is a good move from LinkedIn, and may provide a means for more people to educate themselves on the essential concerns of the movement.

You can take the free "Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging for All" courses here.