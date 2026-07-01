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Reddit rolls out split testing to all advertisers

The feature allows marketers to run two ad variants and choose which campaign to focus on based on performance.

Published July 1, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Reddit announced that its split testing option is generally available to all Reddit marketers. The news follows a test with selected ad partners over the past few months. 

Reddit split testing

Reddit’s ad split testing will enable marketers to run two ad variants at the same time, in order to determine the best performer. Whichever ad does the best will then be the focus of an expanded campaign.

As explained by Reddit: “In one controlled experiment, you split your available audience at the user level, run two flights with just one variable changed, and get a clear winner declaration at 65% confidence. No overlap, no contamination, no guesswork.”

Reddit’s split tests can run for between two and six weeks, providing a solid response sample to reach that winning threshold.

Reddit split testing is available as a self-serve option within Reddit Ads Manager, so advertisers won’t need a Reddit ads contact to activate the option.

Reddit’s split testing also includes a library of pre-built templates, in order to take the guesswork out of test design.

“Pick what you want to test, and the system handles the rest — no expertise required to run a well-structured experiment,” Reddit said.

That will provide another way to experiment with Reddit ads approaches in order to find the best way to connect with the Reddit audience.

In early testing, Reddit said four out of five split tests successfully identified a winning variant on ROAS.

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