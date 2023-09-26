How to Build an Effective Content Marketing Funnel [Infographic]

As you would expect, different types of content are required to meet different questions and queries at each stage of the buyers’ journey, and as such, it’s important to structure your broader content planning to cover off on each element.

You first need to grab attention and interest, which requires more visual overviews and prompts, while in the middle stage, you’ll need more informational content to feed into that initial interest.

Covering off on each aspect will help you drive more conversions, and this guide from the team at SEMRush, based on its own research, could provide some valuable pointers on where you should be looking.

You can read more about the most effective content approaches for each stage of the funnel on the SEMRush blog.