The Evolution of Marketing: From Product-Centric to Human-First [Infographic]

The advent of social media changed marketing, but in recent times, the emphasis of “social” media has also shifted, putting less focus on driving likes and shares, and more on entertainment, and authentic connection.

Which is what this infographic from the team at Giraffe Social Media explores, by looking at how brands can re-align their promotions around broader social engagement shifts, and how that relates to their brand messaging.

There are some interesting notes here, which could help to improve your connective capacity.

Check out the full infographic below.