 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

The Evolution of Marketing: From Product-Centric to Human-First [Infographic]

Published May 19, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The advent of social media changed marketing, but in recent times, the emphasis of “social” media has also shifted, putting less focus on driving likes and shares, and more on entertainment, and authentic connection.

Which is what this infographic from the team at Giraffe Social Media explores, by looking at how brands can re-align their promotions around broader social engagement shifts, and how that relates to their brand messaging.

There are some interesting notes here, which could help to improve your connective capacity.

Check out the full infographic below.

Human first marketing infographic

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Thunderclap.it Launches An Exclusive Mother's Day Sale With 35% OFF Sitewide
From ThunderClap.it
May 10, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell