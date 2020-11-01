x
site logo

How to Choose the Best Hosting Company for Your WordPress Website [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Nov. 1, 2020

Are you looking for a new hosting company for your WordPress website? Need help choosing the right WordPress host for your business?

The team from WPBeginner share their tips for success in this infographic.

They cover the following different types of WordPress hosting:

  • Shared hosting
  • Virtual Private Server (VPS)
  • Dedicated server hosting
  • Cloud hosting
  • Managed WordPress hosting

Check out the infographic for more detail.

WordPress hosting tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Talkwalker on October 24, 2020

    Experts Predict Top 10 Social Media Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

    What are the key social media marketing trends to keep an eye on headed into 2021? Check out these expert predictions.

    By Meg Carpenter • Oct. 25, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Talkwalker on October 24, 2020

    Experts Predict Top 10 Social Media Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

    What are the key social media marketing trends to keep an eye on headed into 2021? Check out these expert predictions.

    By Meg Carpenter • Oct. 25, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • How to Choose the Best Hosting Company for Your WordPress Website [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 01, 2020
  • The Companies That Know the Most About You Based on App Data [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 01, 2020
  • Google's Working on a New Process Which Would Convert Static Website Assets into Video Content
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 30, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.