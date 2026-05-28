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Reddit expands Shopify integration access globally

The two platforms offer a streamlined authorization for linking accounts, plus data tracking and automated catalog syncing.

Published May 28, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Reddit announced that all Shopify merchants globally can access its Shopify integration, which makes it easier for Shopify users to launch Reddit campaigns and glean insights from Reddit activity.

Originally announced in March, Reddit’s Shopify integration aims to simplify catalog and pixel setup for Shopify merchants.

Reddit Shopify

Reddit’s Shopify integration includes a streamlined authorization flow to link a Reddit Ads account to a Shopify storefront, codeless Reddit Pixel integration for data tracking and automated catalog syncing, ensuring that product listings are synched and updated within Reddit displays.

The integration also makes it easy for Shopify merchants to launch Reddit campaigns.  It can also improve campaign performance by identifying which products to show to Reddit users in order to help maximize promotional opportunities.

And with Reddit becoming a bigger part of the discovery process for many shoppers, it could be a valuable consideration.

The app is now up to 493 million weekly active users, which has helped contribute to a 40% year-over-year increase in the number of high-intent shopping conversations on the platform, according to Reddit’s own reporting.

Reddit is also a highly cited source for artificial intelligence chatbot answers.  With more people turning to AI tools for product insights, the platform is now a much bigger consideration for ad placement, in line with these trends.

The new Shopify integration could be a valuable addition for Shopify merchants looking to connect with discovery stage prospects.

The updated Reddit integration is available in the Shopify App Store.

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