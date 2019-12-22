How to Get Verified on Facebook and Instagram

Hey, do you want to get that elusive verified tick on your Facebook and/or Instagram profile?

Of course you do, everyone does - and now, Facebook has provided an updated overview of how you can do it.

But a word of warning - even if you do apply through these processes, there is absolutely no guarantee, of any kind, that Facebook or Instagram will approve your verification request. The below notes simply relate to how you can go about applying, it's not an insider's guide to getting verified, as such.

First off, on Facebook - if you want to get a blue verification tick on your Facebook Page or profile, you need to fill out this form:

Facebook also notes that to be eligible for a blue verified badge, Pages or profiles need to:

Include a cover photo

Include a profile photo

Have a name that follows Facebook's guidelines

Comply with Facebook's Terms of Service

Follow these rules, submit the form, and maybe Facebook will approve your verification request.

On Instagram, you can follow these steps to apply for profile verification:

Go to your profile and tap the three lines in the upper right-hand corner Tap the gear icon to access Settings Select 'Account' and then 'Request Verification' Enter your username and full name, upload a photo of a government-issued ID (i.e. driver's license, passport) and submit your request

Again, following these guidelines, and adhering to these processes, will not guarantee that your verification request will be approved on either platform - in fact, on balance, the likelihood of your request being approved, unless you are a public figure, is probably not very high. But if you were wondering how you go about applying for verification, these are the current processes in place.

You can read more about Facebook and Instagram verification here.