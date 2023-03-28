 Skip to main content
How to Make the Most of Curated Content in 2023 [Infographic]

Published March 28, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

While creating original content is a key element of any effective digital marketing plan, content curation can also play a significant role, helping you to maximize relevance, connect with industry peers, fill schedule gaps, and more.

But you need to have a plan, and ensure that you curate strategic and relevant content that your audience will appreciate.

Used well, it can be a great way to expand your content horizons – and if you are looking to build curation into your digital marketing approach, then this listing of tips from the team at Giraffe Social Media will help.

The below list covers the fundamentals of effective curation, to ensure that you cross all your ‘t’s in your process. Worth keeping in mind, and merging into your system.

Curated content infographic

