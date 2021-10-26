How to Make Your Social Profiles Spooky This Halloween [Infographic]

Looking to give your social profiles a spooky touch this Halloween?

This will help - the team from Giraffe Social Media have put together some quick tips on how to up the spooky factor of your social presence, with some simple changes that you can implement quickly to tie into the theme.

And it could be all that you need to help boost engagement, and get more traction for your brand. Halloween is set be a major celebration this year, amid easing COVID restrictions, with spending projected to exceed $10 billion in the US alone.

As such, it could be worth going to the extra effort. Check out the tips from the Giraffe team below.