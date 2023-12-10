 Skip to main content
How to Train ChatGPT to Write in Your Brand’s Tone of Voice [Infographic]

Published Dec. 10, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your ChatGPT output? Want to train it to write in a more unique tone of voice, in order to better suit your branding?

The Creative Marketer shares his ChatGPT prompt tips in this infographic. To enact these, add "Write like [INSERT CHARACTER]" at the start of your ChatGPT instructions.

TCM breaks things down into the following categories:

  • Innocent
  • Sage
  • Explorer
  • Ruler
  • Creator
  • Caregiver
  • Lover
  • Hero
  • Everyman
  • Magician
  • Jester
  • Outlaw

Check out the infographic for more information.

ChatGPT voice

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

