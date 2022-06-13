 Skip to main content
site logo

How to Use Social Proof to Improve Your eCommerce Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

Published June 13, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your eCommerce website? Want to learn how to incorporate social proof into your eCommerce marketing strategy?

The team from Squarelovin share their tips for success in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • What is social proof?
  • Forms of social proof
  • Stats demonstrating the power of social proof
  • How can you generate social proof?
  • How UGC drives results

Check out the infographic below for more.

Social proof infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
SocialPeta helps global mobile game companies with cost reduction and effect improvement
From SocialPeta
May 27, 2022
Andersen Charity: How an IT Company Helps Ukrainian Healthcare Facilities
From Andersen Inc.
June 03, 2022
Renewed and refreshed, Publer comes with exciting novelties.
From Publer
June 01, 2022
Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.