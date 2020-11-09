x
site logo

Infographic Design Secrets: 21 Tips to Create Viral Infographics [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Nov. 9, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your infographic design? Want to know how to get your infographics shared by more people?

Jeff Bullas shares his tips for success in this infographic.

Some of the key points include:

  • Include a number in your graphic title
  • Use an eye-catching header image
  • Utilize simple color combinations
  • Easy to read typography is essential
  • Separate your graphic into distinct sections

Check out the full infographic below for more detail.

Infographic tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Coastal Creative on November 03, 2020

    8 Digital and Graphic Design Trends to Inspire Your Business in 2021 and Beyond [Infographic]

    Ensure your visuals and layouts align with evolving trends with this overview.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 02, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Coastal Creative on November 03, 2020

    8 Digital and Graphic Design Trends to Inspire Your Business in 2021 and Beyond [Infographic]

    Ensure your visuals and layouts align with evolving trends with this overview.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 02, 2020
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • Infographic Design Secrets: 21 Tips to Create Viral Infographics [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 09, 2020
  • 26 Blogging Stats to Help Improve the Conversion Rate of Your Blog [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 08, 2020
  • Snapchat Launches 'Snap Connect' Educational Insights for Marketers
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 05, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.