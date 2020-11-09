Infographic Design Secrets: 21 Tips to Create Viral Infographics [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your infographic design? Want to know how to get your infographics shared by more people?
Jeff Bullas shares his tips for success in this infographic.
Some of the key points include:
- Include a number in your graphic title
- Use an eye-catching header image
- Utilize simple color combinations
- Easy to read typography is essential
- Separate your graphic into distinct sections
Check out the full infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.