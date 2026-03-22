Instagram adds AI transition option for still image-based Stories

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Instagram has added a new way to facilitate transitions within still image-based Stories posts using artificial intelligence-powered morphing to create a new form of carousel update.

As explained by Instagram: “You can use AI transition to create a seamless video from multiple photos in your Instagram story. To use AI transition, you must agree to the Meta AI terms. You’ll be prompted to do so the first time you use AI transition if you haven’t already.”

So rather than a still image carousel or slideshow, users can employ AI to generate a moving, evolving display of images, which will show up as a video in Instagram Stories.

It could also add another way to create Reels clips without having to actually film anything. Instead, users could download a generated Story and then re-upload it as a Reel.

Which could be interesting, so long as the results don’t get weird and out of whack.

Instagram hasn’t provided any examples of the process in action, but examples of other AI transition tools have shown that AI can sometimes misunderstand body joint flexibility, skin elasticity and/or basic physics when trying to stitch images together.

Maybe Instagram’s AI transitions are better at this, but it could also turn these sequences into a horror sequence.

According to Instagram’s Help Center, “AI Transition” will now be appearing for some users as an option within the image gallery in Instagram Stories. Users will then select two or more images to generate a transition, which can then be posted as a Story.

It’s another AI element from Meta that comes as the company continues to push people to incorporate AI into every aspect of their social presence.