Instagram Adds New App Icons for Teen Users

Published Oct. 21, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Meta’s trying to show that it’s still “down with the kids,” via a new option for teen accounts on IG, which will enable them to change their app icon to one of 6 new visuals.

Instagram teen icons

As part of the roll out of its recent update to teen account settings, including simplified protections, in alignment with movie ratings, Instagram’s now also providing these custom app icon options, which will give teens more ways to express themselves via the app.

As explained by Instagram’s design team:

With the creativity of illustrator @doncarrrlos, we've introduced six different aesthetics that teens can use to customize their app icons, including chrome, cosmic, slime and more.

I mean, they look pretty basic to me. But then again, I’m definitely the target audience,  and it could well be that I’m totally out of touch with what teens want in app icons and options.

I mean, Snapchat offers similar as part of its Snapchat+ package, and that’s been really popular with teen audiences. So maybe teens really do want to be able to customize their app icons in line with their chosen aesthetic, but it does seem like a fairly minor change, with some pretty generic style options.

I mean, they look like tattoos drawn by children.

In any event, Instagram says that a heap of design work went into these new options, which aim to “push the boundaries of the logo.”

So there’s that, and if you’re into custom logos, you now have more ways to update and customize your IG app listing on your device.

Instagram says that users with teen accounts can choose a new app icon by pressing the Instagram logo at the top of the home feed after opening the app.

Filed Under: Instagram

