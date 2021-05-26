x
site logo

Instagram Adds New 'Drops' Product Showcase to Help Boost eCommerce Activity

Published May 26, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As it gradually moves further into eCommerce, and facilitating direct-purchase processes in-app, Instagram has today launched a new product showcase option called 'Drops', which will highlight the latest product launches from brands you've engaged with, or may be interested in, at the top of the Shop tab in the app.

Instagram Drops

As you can see here, the new Drops display will showcase the latest new releases and limited offerings, related to your interests.

The option essentially builds on Instagram's product reminders option, which it first launched in 2019.

As explained by Instagram:

"Brands that want to be at the center of culture, community, and commerce are choosing to launch products on Instagram. In September 2019, Instagram made this easier for brands and their fans by offering product reminders where people can sign up to receive a notification when an item is available for purchase."

As you can see here, product reminders enable brands to provide alerts to interested users based on their previews, which then helps to boost awareness, and maximize interest at launch.

Instagram product reminders

Drops will collect all of these notifications into one place, while also providing updates on new, related product launches aligned with your interests.

It could be a good way to help build hype, and spark conversation around your product launches in the app, while also facilitating direct connection, and maintaining awareness with interested consumers.

In order for your product to qualify for a Drops listing, you'll need to use the 'Product Launch' feature which is available via Commerce Manager for those brands that have already registered for eCommerce tools in the app. That will then enable you to also use product launch stickers and reminders in posts, Stories and Reels, in order to maximize awareness around your coming launch.

And now, you'll also be eligible to be featured on people's Drops page, adding another promotional element to the process.

It could be a good way to maximize your reach and awareness in IG - which, as noted, is gradually developing more and more eCommerce tools, which will slowly change user behaviors and expectations around shopping in the app.

Could be worth considering in your process.  

Drops currently only available to users in the US, and only on mobile devices. You can check out your Drops listing (on mobile) here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Instagram

    Instagram Adds New Engagement Insights for Reels and Instagram Live Broadcasts

    Instagram is adding a new range of data insights for both Instagram Reels and Instagram Live broadcasts.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 24, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Instagram

    Instagram Adds New Engagement Insights for Reels and Instagram Live Broadcasts

    Instagram is adding a new range of data insights for both Instagram Reels and Instagram Live broadcasts.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 24, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Instagram Adds New 'Drops' Product Showcase to Help Boost eCommerce Activity
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 26, 2021
  • Instagram Rolls Out New Option to Hide Like Counts on Posts, Which is Also Coming to Facebook
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 26, 2021
  • New Report Looks at Creator Loyalty on YouTube, and What It Means for Marketers
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 25, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.