Instagram Adds New Features for Safer Internet Day, Including Improved Content Management Tools

Instagram has announced some new additions for Safer Internet Day, including the roll out of its new ‘Your Activity’ display, enabling improved content management in the app, and expanded access to its Security Check-up tool to help users improve their experience.

First off, on Your Activity - after testing it over the past couple of months, Instagram’s now rolling out its updated activity dashboard to all users, which includes its new bulk delete option, making it easier to manage your displayed content.

As you can see in these example screens, the new Your Activity center provides a full overview of your IG activity, including time spent in the app, interactions with others, searches that you’ve conducted, and the content that you’ve uploaded over time (even if it hasn’t been posted).

From here, you can more easily manage what people can see on your Instagram profile, by removing individual posts and clips via a simple, checkbox process. You can also archive content that you may want to keep, but no longer want to appear on your profile display.

It’s a good way to stay on top of your Instagram content, and easily remove posts that you no longer want attached to your account, while also giving you a more complete overview of your updates over time, facilitating improved management.

In addition to this, Instagram’s also rolling out its updated Security Checkup feature to all users.

As explained by Instagram:

“Security Checkup guides people through the steps needed to secure their account including: checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as a phone number or email address. To complete Security Checkup, go to your Profile and tap the menu in the upper right corner, next tap “Settings”, “Security” then tap “Security Checkup.”

Originally launched last July for users whose accounts had been hacked, the new Security Check-Up interface will now be made available to all users, providing enhanced security options and guidance in the app.

As an added security bonus, in certain countries, some users will now also have the option to enable two-factor authentication using WhatsApp, providing another advanced security option for your account.

Finally, Instagram’s also testing a new way to help users re-gain access to their locked accounts, via a new process that will enable people to ask their friends to confirm their identity in the app.

As you can see in this sequence, the process will ask users to enter a previous password they’ve used to access their account, which will help side-step issues with forgotten or changed passwords. Users will then need to call on two connections in the app to confirm their identity. If those connections confirm within 24 hours that this is, in fact, your account, you’ll be prompted to enter a new password to gain access.

It could be a simple way to help users regain access to their accounts, with the added assurance that the only way to secure access is via people that you already know and are connected with.

Enhanced control and security options are important focus elements for social apps, and Instagram’s tools continue to evolve, and provide more options for users seeking to maximize their in-app experience. The alternate log-in test is also interesting – it’s in early testing right now, but it could provide another way for Instagram to help users access their locked accounts once again, which has been a major headache for many.