Instagram Adds Reels Ads into its Marketing API

Facebook’s looking to expand the usage of Reels ads by adding Reels ad placements into its Instagram Marketing API, which will essentially enable approved third-party platforms to facilitate Reels ads creation within their digital ads flow.

As explained by Facebook:

“We now allow for Reels Ads placements on Instagram via the Instagram Marketing API. This will be available on all current Marketing API versions, and does not require an upgrade.”

Facebook ad partners utilize its APIs to build Facebook functionality into their platforms, enabling tools like, say, Hootsuite to facilitate various posting options across its platforms.

The addition of Reels ad placements will make it easier for more brands to implement Reels campaigns, and as Facebook looks to enhance its focus on short video clips, that could present new opportunities for experiments, especially over the coming holiday period.

Indeed, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri says that Reels is now the fastest growing surface in the app, which presents major potential for reach and growth. Given this, you can bet that a growing number of brands will, at the least, be considering Reels ad placement, and the expansion of the API will help to cater to this, and expand the usage of Reels placement for campaigns.

You can learn more about the latest Instagram Marketing API update here.