Instagram Announces That Stories Drafts are Coming Soon

Instagram has today announced that it will soon add a new option to save your Instagram Stories as drafts, to be posted at a later stage.

Something new is coming ????



Soon you’ll be able to finish what you started with story drafts. — Instagram (@instagram) March 23, 2021

Stories drafts has been a highly requested feature, according to Instagram, and the option will provide more flexibility in utilizing Stories, while it'll also be beneficial helpful for brands that are looking to post their updates at the most relevant times for their audience.

Shortly after Instagram's announcement tweet, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared these images of what the Stories drafts process will look like:

As you can see, the Stories drafts format, as it currently stands, is fairly straight-forward, which should make it easy to create Stories when you have the time, then post them whenever you're ready.

Of course, you can already save your Stories by either downloading them to your device, or via some third-party apps. But those features are not native to IG, so they're generally not as convenient within your creation flow, which is best facilitated through Instagram itself. By having your drafts within the app, you'll be able to view them as they'll appear to users, while you'll also be able to utilize Instagram's full feature set in your draft creation process.

You can already save your feed posts as drafts within the app.

Instagram hasn't said when, exactly, the option will be released, but it's coming soon, and it'll be worth experimenting with it to see how it can help in your process.

On another front, Instagram's also warning users to be wary of scammers trying to glean information from Instagram account holders via fake notifications relating to 'copyright infringement' claims.

As Instagram notes, it will never contact users in this way, and there is an official 'Emails from Instagram' section in your account options to confirm any true request.