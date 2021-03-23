x
site logo

Instagram Announces That Stories Drafts are Coming Soon

Author

By

Published

March 23, 2021

Instagram has today announced that it will soon add a new option to save your Instagram Stories as drafts, to be posted at a later stage.

Stories drafts has been a highly requested feature, according to Instagram, and the option will provide more flexibility in utilizing Stories, while it'll also be beneficial helpful for brands that are looking to post their updates at the most relevant times for their audience.

Shortly after Instagram's announcement tweet, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared these images of what the Stories drafts process will look like:

Instagram Stories drafts

As you can see, the Stories drafts format, as it currently stands, is fairly straight-forward, which should make it easy to create Stories when you have the time, then post them whenever you're ready.  

Of course, you can already save your Stories by either downloading them to your device, or via some third-party apps. But those features are not native to IG, so they're generally not as convenient within your creation flow, which is best facilitated through Instagram itself. By having your drafts within the app, you'll be able to view them as they'll appear to users, while you'll also be able to utilize Instagram's full feature set in your draft creation process.

You can already save your feed posts as drafts within the app. 

Instagram hasn't said when, exactly, the option will be released, but it's coming soon, and it'll be worth experimenting with it to see how it can help in your process.

On another front, Instagram's also warning users to be wary of scammers trying to glean information from Instagram account holders via fake notifications relating to 'copyright infringement' claims.

As Instagram notes, it will never contact users in this way, and there is an official 'Emails from Instagram' section in your account options to confirm any true request. 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Instars Launches New Influencers Program With Token Grants
    Press Release from Instars
    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize
    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    Facebook and The Recycling Partnership Launch Free Digital Tool, Online Community to Boost E...
    Press Release from The Recycling Partnership
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • Instagram Announces That Stories Drafts are Coming Soon
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 23, 2021
  • Pinterest Shares New Insights into Emerging Travel Trends and Interest Ramps Up Among Pinners
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 23, 2021
  • Facebook Tests New 'Green Screen' Creation Option for Facebook Stories
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 22, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.