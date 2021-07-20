Instagram Expands Insights Data to 60 Days, Providing More Analytical Capacity

Good news for Instagram marketers, with the platform today announcing that it's doubling the data tracking period within Instagram Insights, stretching it from up to 30 days past to 60 days instead.

As you can see here, Instagram has added a new calendar tool within IG Insights, which users will be able to access when they tap into the date range tools. The existing preset date range options will still be available along the top of the screen, so you can still measure your results based on set blocks of time, but soon, you'll also be able to enter a custom, expanded time period for the displayed metrics.

As per Instagram VP of Product Vishal Shah:

"We're doubling the timeframe to 60 days for now (it'll be 90 later this summer). We’ll keep making updates based on feedback and share more when we can."

So, you'll now be able to analyze the last two months of data at once, and soon, you'll have three months of account performance data to refer to, providing significantly more capacity to measure your results.

Which will be a big boost. Right now, there are some third-party platforms that offer some capacity to expand your measurement period for Instagram data beyond the 30 day limit in the app. But this will be official insights from Instagram itself, which could mean that it's more accurate, based on Facebook's servers - but at the least, it will bring all of social analytics more into line, and make them more readily available, which will improve your capacity to measure your performance over time.

And it seems likely, too, that the same insights will eventually also make it across to Facebook's Creator Studio app, which it's been pushing marketers towards as the prime Facebook and Instagram management tool.

Right now, Creator Studio does provide access to Instagram insights, but it's also limited to 30 days. If that gets expanded to 90 days, in line with this update, that will give you even more ways to manage your Facebook and Instagram performance in a single place.

More data is always better, and more Instagram data, in particular, will no doubt come in handy for the many marketers working to make best use of the platform.

The new calendar tools are being rolled out from today, so keep your app updated and check your analytics for when it hits your region.