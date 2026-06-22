Instagram expands to Samsung Smart TV

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Instagram announced an expansion of Instagram for TV to Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S. In addition, the platform is also testing connected TV viewing features, including personalized channels, Stories for TV and horizontal video.

First, Instagram said that the expansion to Samsung Smart TVs means Instagram’s updated TV app is available on the majority of connected TV devices in the U.S.

Instagram launched its revamped TV app for Amazon Fire devices in December 2025, with the improved connected TV experience taking cues from YouTube’s TV app.

The idea makes sense. Connected TV has been one of YouTube’s fastest-growing usage segments, and Shorts viewing on TV now makes up 15% of all U.S. Shorts consumption in YouTube’s app.

The majority of Instagram’s growth in time spent in the app has been due to Reels consumption. Given the trend towards short-form viewing via CTV, the company clearly sees an opportunity to build on this. Instagram expanded access to its CTV app to more devices in February.

It remains to be seen whether users will warm to Instagram on TV sets the way many have with YouTube. However, Instagram is clearly committed to the expansion, and to seeing whether it can drive more usage.

In addition to expanded availability, Instagram is rolling out channels on Instagram TV, as well as Stories presented in vertical format on the big screen.

It’s also testing a dedicated home for horizontal format videos, which are better suited to full-screen TV viewing.

Instagram also added the capacity to send Reels from the mobile app to TVs, making it easier to share content on the TV screen.

The platform is also working with creators on various experiments that are more suited to big screen viewing, including long-form and episodic content.

Finally, Instagram is developing improved livestream viewing options for CTV, which should also facilitate in-broadcast interactions.

Again, it remains to be seen whether IG users will want to scroll through the platform’s videos on the TV screen. Instagram’s past experiments with CTV viewing haven’t shown much promise, and its previous IGTV app was shut down after a four-year test run.

But maybe now is the right time for IGTV to make a comeback, and with Instagram looking to encourage creators towards longer-form mini-dramas and episodic approaches, there could be opportunity here, if the company can sync up with the right audience.

And that could also lead to valuable new ad placement potential if it can scale its TV app usage.