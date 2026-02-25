Instagram’s connected TV app comes to U.S. Google TV devices

Instagram is expanding access to its new connected TV app to Google TV devices in the U.S., which will give more people the capacity to watch Instagram Reels on their television sets.

Instagram’s revamped TV app, which it launched on Amazon Fire devices in December 2025, provides a similar CTV viewing experience to YouTube, with a layout that’s designed to be easy to navigate via limited TV remote functions.

And now, those who use Google’s connected TV options will be able to access Instagram TV as well, providing expanded big screen viewing for IG content.

As per a Threads post from Instagram chief Adam Mosseri: “We're expanding Instagram for TV to Google TV devices in the U.S. starting today. Excited to bring this experience to more TVs and hear what you think as we continue to make it better.”

The main focus of Instagram’s renewed TV push is Reels, as well as expanding short-form video consumption to new formats.

Which, given the broader trends around short-form video consumption, makes sense. Instagram previously reported that 50% of all time spent in the app is now within the Reels feed, while in February 2025, Google reported that connected TV viewing made up 15% of all Shorts viewing in the U.S.

That’s likely why TikTok has also launched a TV app, and X is trying to make its TV app happen as well. Overall consumption trends, not just within the apps themselves, but also on CTV devices, show that people are looking to watch short-form videos in every format.

That could say something about shrinking attention spans and the need for all forms of entertainment to align with this shift. But either way, the data suggests that Instagram’s push into TV makes sense and could help to drive more Reels consumption.

Which could also lead to new advertising opportunities that reach to the largest screens in consumers’ homes.

TV advertising has long been the most influential form of promotion, and now, marketers are getting more opportunities for TV-like exposure and reach through social apps.