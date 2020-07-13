Instagram Guides Brands Through Global Pandemic
As marketers adjust to a new way of life, Instagram makes significant efforts to guide brands through the global pandemic.
From COVID-19 guides to newly released platform features for marketers, there are a lot of new opportunities rising for brand growth on Instagram. Here are just a few of the major updates released over the past few months.
For more social media marketing trends, check out (or continue reading) our new guide: "A Guide to Social Media Marketing in 2020: Challenges, Opportunities and Lessons from the Pandemic and Beyond."
By Andrew Hutchinson
• April 24, 2020
Instagram has provided a new set of tips on how brands can use Instagram Stories to stay connected with their audiences amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• May 27, 2020
Instagram has announced a new way for creators to generate revenue from Instagram Live, and the next stage of ads in IGTV content.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• March 22, 2020
Instagram has provided a new set of tips on how people can maintain connection with their audience via Instagram Live amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• April 14, 2020
Instagram Live streams can now be viewed on the web, providing another way to share and promote your live content.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• May 14, 2020
Instagram has added a new option which enables users to save their Instagram Live broadcasts to IGTV, making them available for viewing for longer.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• June 24, 2020
After first launching its TikTok-like 'Reels' function to users in Brazil, Instagram is now expanding the option to more markets.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• April 16, 2020
Instagram has added a new set of Stories stickers to help small businesses raise funds and maintain operations amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• May 19, 2020
Facebook has announced new 'Shop' sections for both Facebook and Instagram, which will enable businesses to sell products direct from their profiles.
By Andrew Hutchinson
• May 18, 2020
Instagram has launched a new option that will enable selected business users and creators to highlight recommendations, tips, and other content in a new, dedicated profile tab.
