Instagram Provides Tips on Maintaining Connection via Instagram Live During COVID-19 Lockdowns [Infographic]

The current COVID-19 lockdowns are hard on everyone, but the reality is that we'll probably be dealing with social limitations, at least in some capacity, for some time yet.

The prolonged isolation will require us to adapt our social practices, and find new ways to stay connected - and for brands and marketers looking to keep their businesses running amid the ongoing crisis, that also means considering new ways to engage our audiences, and provide assistance where possible for the many people in need.

One option to consider is live-streaming - while no social video option can replace IRL connection, the immediate, interactive capacity of live video is likely the closest we have to holding a face-to-face discussion. And Instagram Live can be a great option on this front.

You may not feel comfortable going live, it may not be something that interests you. But it could definitely be worth some extra thought. To help, the team from Instagram has this week published a new listing of tips to help you go live and connect with your audience.

The immediate, humanitarian impact of COVID-19 is obviously the most important consideration right now, and something to keep in mind anytime you reach out to your audience. But the closer we can get to a level of normalcy, the more we lessen the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

Worth considering in your process (and thanks to Matt Navarra for sharing this listing).