Instagram Has Removed its Separate Boomerang and Hyperlapse Apps from App Stores

Instagram continues to simplify and streamline its various functions, with the removal of its separate Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from app stores, which follows its decision to also retire its separate IGTV app.

According to various tipsters, Hyperlapse and Boomerang disappeared recently, both from the App Store and the Google Play store. TechCrunch reports that both apps were removed on March 1st, though Instagram is yet to make an official announcement on the change.

Looks like instagram has gotten rid of their Boomerang and Hyper Lapse apps, but they still have Layout. @MattNavarra pic.twitter.com/Baq4jkSeR4 — Kendall (Zac) ????️‍???? (@KenSchillinger) March 7, 2022

The removal of its supplementary creation tools is not a huge surprise, given the ever-growing array of editing and creative features within the actual app, with Boomerang functionality already directly built-in to the Instagram camera itself, and Reels providing playback speed options for your clips, similar to Hyperlapse.

And as noted, it does also align with Instagram’s broader push to streamline and simplify its various functions.

Back in December, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri posted a video in which he outlined the platform’s key areas of focus for 2022, with Reels, the platform’s fastest-growing element, being the key focus.

As Mosseri explains:

“We’re going to double-down on our focus on video and consolidate all of our video formats around Reels”

Over time, the view is that Instagram has become too complex, and with so many options available, that’s made it harder for users to find the elements best suited to their interests at any given time. And with engagement in short-form video rising, it makes sense for Instagram to re-focus on what’s working, and streamline its systems around this element.

That’s why Instagram retired IGTV, and why it’s also integrated its various video formats into one singular process. The removal of these separate apps appears to be the next step, shifting away from variable creation and posting processes, and towards more simplified, consolidated creation.

Again, given that Boomerang functionality is available in the app, and Hyperlapse, which was originally launched in 2014, is likely seeing less usage given that variable speed controls for Reels are also present, it seems to make some sense to retire the separate apps, in order to drive more creation in the app, and likely, more discovery of usage of more of Instagram’s creative tools.

But it’s another change in process to factor in.