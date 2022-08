Ugh.

This is BeReal, the fast-growing new app which sends out a prompt to users at a random time each day, asking them to share a selfie of what they're up to at that time, with a 2-minute time limit to respond:

This is Instagram’s recently added ‘Dual’ camera feature:

This is Instagram’s latest feature in testing, according to a finding by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi:

And so it goes.