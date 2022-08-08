Instagram Moves to Next Stage of Development with its Native Scheduling Tools

It’s been available in Creator Studio for a while, but soon, you may also be able to schedule Instagram posts from within the app itself – including Reels.

As you can see in this screenshot, shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is developing a native post scheduling process within the app, which will eventually enable users to schedule all of their posts, including Reels and Stories, to go out at set times.

Which, functionally, is not a major upgrade. As noted, users have been able to schedule regular IG posts in Creator Studio since 2020, and Stories since early last year. Meta also recently announced a new Reels API, which will likely enable users to schedule Reels content via third-party management tools also – so it is, for the most part, already possible to schedule all of your Instagram content in other forms.

But not from within IG itself – and that may well prove to be a hugely valuable option, particularly for social media managers that are on the go, and are creating content using the app’s tools.

Having the capacity to schedule such, direct from the in-app creation flow, could make it much easier to stay on top of each element, rather than having to create in one app, then schedule in another, or use non-native creation tools which could be limiting.

In any event, it seems like we’ll find out soon, with the native scheduling options looking close to finished.

We’ve asked Instagram for more info, and we’ll update this post if/when they respond.