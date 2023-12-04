Instagram Provides Future Trend Predictions in “2024 Trend Talk”

What do you predict will be the key trends of note in the year ahead?

Today, Instagram has weighed into this, with its own “2024 Trend Talk”, which provides an overview of what younger audiences see as the top trends to watch for, based on what got their attention this year, and what they want to see more of.

In order to establish the top trends of focus, Instagram partnered with WGSN to conduct a survey of users across the U.S., U.K., Brazil, India, and South Korea.

The end result is an overview of the top rising trends across seven categories, including “Fashion and Beauty”, “Lifestyle”, “Social Media”, and more.

And of course, “Social Media” is our key focus.

In the social media topic category, Instagram’s data suggests that “meaningful connections” will get priority in 2024, with Gen Z users increasingly planning to use social media “to keep up with their friends and family”.

Staying on top of key trends is another focus for social media usage, but similar to what we’ve been seeing over the past few years, social media is becoming less about broadcasting yourself, and more about private, enclosed group interaction.

The report also predicts the top fashion trends of 2024:

Modest Dressing

Thrifting, Vintage, Heirloom

Repeating outfits to be more sustainable

Wearing clothes in unexpected ways

DIY

Along with dating trends, the top 5 “icks”, food trends, celebrities (the majority of Gen Zs have sent a DM to a celebrity on Instagram?), and more.

It’s an interesting overview of the key, rising trends among younger audiences, which are set to drive next-level shifts in various areas.

And while many other elements will also impact these, it’s worth noting where attention is turning, and what younger audiences are paying attention to as they look ahead.

It could be helpful in your 2024 planning, providing some additional guidelines for your content strategy.

You can read Instagram’s full “2024 Trend Talk” overview here.