x
site logo

Instagram Publishes New 'Insider' Magazine Which Explores Emerging Platform Trends

Published Aug. 26, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram has published the third edition of its ‘Instagram Insider’ digital magazine, which takes a look at emerging trends based on platform engagement, and provides tips and insights to help guide your strategic approach.

The fall edition of Instagram Insider looks at seasonal shifts among users, which take on a more optimistic tone.

As explained by Instagram:

“This year’s fall trends reflect the past 18 months with an increased respect for nature and art, self-identity and pageantry. A year of long walks and hikes can be seen in the evolving Gorpcore aesthetic. The added appreciation for all things simply joyful (a trend we’re calling “C’Mon Get Happy”) is reflected in the bright colors and bold patterns in everything from tops to nails to dishware.”

Certainly, bright colors are a key feature among the trend insights.

Instagram Insider Magazine - Fall 2021

Note the option to scan a barcode and explore the topic for yourself in the app, connecting the magazine directly to shoppable posts and clips.

The examples provide some good pointers for your evolving IG strategy, while Instagram also includes notes on Fashion Month, and key, emerging creators to follow for unique perspectives on the various fashion events.

Instagram Insider Magazine - Fall 2021

There’s also Instagram’s Q and A section, where it looks to address common questions around platform usage, with this month’s segment primarily focused on Reels.

Instagram Insider Magazine - Fall 2021

There isn’t any major revelation or strategic insight here, though Instagram does note that the Reels algorithm favors ‘smaller creators’.

It’s also interesting to note Instagram’s advice that users should re-share their Reels to Stories and their main feed. Which makes sense, but Instagram is also actively trying to stop users re-sharing feed posts to Stories.

No such concerns with Reels, evidently.

Instagram’s Insider magazines provide some interesting insight into the latest trends, which may help to guide your marketing approach, while the advice sections do provide some scraps of additional information about its algorithms and what it’s looking to focus on at any given time.

You can download the previous Instagram insider issues here and here.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on August 26, 2021

    Instagram Outlines How its Search Algorithms Work, and How You Can Optimize Your Presence

    The overview provides some valuable insight into how Instagram search functions, and how you can maximize your discovery potential.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 25, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New neontools, the free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible ...
    Press Release from
    neon marketing technology

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on August 26, 2021

    Instagram Outlines How its Search Algorithms Work, and How You Can Optimize Your Presence

    The overview provides some valuable insight into how Instagram search functions, and how you can maximize your discovery potential.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 25, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • 100+ Step SEO Checklist to Outrank Your Competition on Google [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Aug. 26, 2021
  • Instagram Publishes New 'Insider' Magazine Which Explores Emerging Platform Trends
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 26, 2021
  • TikTok Tests Even Longer Video Uploads as it Looks to Expand its Presence
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 25, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.