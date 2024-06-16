 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Instagram Tests Creator Insights Profile Performance Overview for Brands

Published June 16, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram’s adding another way to help creators establish partnerships with brands, this time via a new “Creator Insights” display on their profile, which provides a snapshot of their account performance over the last 30 days.

Instagram Creator Insights

As you can see in this example, posted by Becca Alves (and shared by Lia Haberman), now, selected creators have a new “Creator Insights” information link appearing on their profile, which brand accounts can tap on to glean insight into their recent analytics.

The basic display provides a quick overview of:

  • Follower growth
  • Accounts reached
  • Accounts engaged

Again, all of the metrics displayed reflect the previous 30-day period, making it easy to get an assessment of just how prominent and active each account has been.

As noted in the image, creators can choose to share this information, similarly to how they would share the same in Instagram’s Creator Marketplace.

Instagram Creator Marketplace

In fact, I suspect it’s the exact same permissions at use, which means that if you choose to share your data in Marketplace, it may be eligible to be shown in this display as well.

The quick “Creator Insights” option is seemingly only viewable by brand accounts, and again, is only available to selected profiles at this time, but it could be a valuable way to facilitate more connections between brands and influencers on potential ad partnerships.

We’ve asked Instagram for more information on the roll out and potential expansion of this display to more users.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
In Their “Deinfluencing” Era: Gen Zs Becoming More Skeptical of Influencers and Sustainability…
From Rival Tech & Reach3 Insights
May 29, 2024
Exclusive Father's Day Sale - 35% Off at Thunderclap.it!
From ThunderClap.it
June 14, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell