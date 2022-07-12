 Skip to main content
site logo

Instagram Tests New 'Notes' Shelf in IG Direct, Ads on User Profiles

Published July 12, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Here are two new Instagram updates, currently in testing, which we’re categorizing under ‘Really?’ Or maybe ‘Ew, no thanks’. Can’t decide.

The first is this abomination, which adds a Notes shelf into your IG Direct inbox, where you can post status updates, or whatever you wish, to be shared with connections.

Instagram Notes

As you can see in this example, posted by Owen Williams (and shared by Matt Navarra) Instagram Notes are 60 character long updates that you can leave for all of your connections to see, right at the top of your inbox.

I know what you’re thinking: ‘Why?’ Or more likely you’re thinking: ‘Really?’ and ‘Ew, no thanks’. Hence our categorization (we’re open to other suggestions). 

But yes, Instagram is looking for another way to spark more engagement, and it obviously thinks that these ‘fun’ little notes could be a handy prompt to get people talking, and interacting more within the app.

But, no. No thanks.

I really don’t see this being of any real value, and I can imagine that spammers, if they ever get access, will ruin that feed so fast that you won’t even remember what the heck it was for in the first place.

But it’s in testing, so maybe you can try it out for yourself. Or don’t.

There’s also this:

Instagram ads on profile

As shown in the example, posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram’s also experimenting with an option that would enable users to show ads on their profile.

Also no. Horrible.

And while these are just experiments for now, with no official plans for a full release, they do have a sense of desperation about them, a whiff of fear and concern, as TikTok continues to eat into its market share, and users gradually turn away from the app.

I don’t think that Instagram’s current push to add more content from profiles you don’t follow into your main feed is working to reverse this, and I don’t think that these elements will provide any additional assistance in this respect.

But that’s just personal speculation, and Instagram would, of course, have the actual usage data. In this sense, you would have to expect that it is seeing some positive benefits of such, otherwise it wouldn’t do it, while these tests, too, will also reveal themselves one way or another over time.

But again, no. No thanks. Not for me, at least.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
Welocalize Wins a 2022 American Best in Business Awards’ Silver Globee for its AI-Enabled Tech…
From Welocalize, Inc.
June 30, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell