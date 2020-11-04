x
Instagram's Testing a New Way for Users to React to Stories Without Sending a DM

Nov. 4, 2020

This could be interesting - Instagram looks to be testing a new option which would display user reactions to Stories on the story frame itself, as opposed to sending the creator a DM.

As you can see in this explainer prompt, posted by Alessandro Paluzzi, the new option would show user reactions on the story, instead of sending an individual emoji reply to the creator's Direct inbox.

Which can be annoying - currently, when you allocate an emoji response to an Instagram Story, the user gets a notification like this in their inbox.

I mean, that's fine, but it would be better with the context of the specific Story frame in one notification, as opposed to a separate emoji.

But how can Instagram do that? Right now, it can show individual responses per user, but it's not clear, exactly, how this new process will, as noted, show viewer Reactions 'right on their Stories'.

We'll have to wait and see, but Paluzzi also notes that Stories Reactions are also set to get new animations in line with the coming update.

It seems like a good addition, but it will be interesting to see it in full action, and how Instagram displays each response on screen.

We've asked Instagram for more information on the test, and we'll update this post if/when we hear back.

