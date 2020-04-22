Instagram's Working on New Stickers That Would Enable Users to Promote Business Profiles in Stories

Instagram looks to be testing a new Stories sticker option which would enable users to share a business profile with their followers, including a header and a three-image preview that links through to a brand's on-platform presence.

As you can see in this example, shared by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, the new 'Share Professional' sticker would enable users to add in an Instagram @profile, which would then pull in thumbnails of the most recent three posts from that account. That preview could then be used as a promotional tool in Instagram Stories - you could promote the business of a friend, a service that's helped you out, or maybe a local SMB that's struggling during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

That's likely the focus of the tool. Instagram has been looking for more ways to help promote small businesses that are suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Instagram added new gift card, food order, and fundraiser tools, both for Stories and profiles, in order to provide more ways for brands and their communities to support local SMBs.

The 'Share Professional' sticker seems to align with this, while beyond COVID-19 it could also provide another, simple way for users to share tips on businesses that they like via their Stories.

It could be a valuable tool to consider. There's not a heap to go on at this stage, but given the rising popularity of Stories, it could provide another, simple avenue to help raise awareness of your business on Instagram, and get more attention for your account.

You could ask your satisfied customers to share a link, you could use it within promotions - if it is eventually launched, there's a range of ways in which it could be utilized to good effect.

Instagram hasn't provided any info on the tool, but based on how far along it appears to be in the above screenshots, and going on Wong's past record for such discoveries, it looks set to be announced sometime soon.