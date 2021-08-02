LinkedIn Acquires Tutorial Video App Jumprope as it Looks to Expand its Creator Tools

LinkedIn has acquired how-to video app Jumprope as part of its expanded video focus, and tying into both the development of its new, on-platform creator tools, and the ongoing growth of LinkedIn Learning for professional skills development.

Jumprope, which describes itself as "the best place for anyone to create a how-to and export it to every social platform", enables users to create step-by-step tutorials, using video and still image assets, with preset formats and overlays to help communicate each element.

As explained by Jumprope:

"We all learn new things, pursue passions, and develop hacks that we want to share. Until now, it’s been too hard to communicate that know-how in an engaging and useful way. By making it simpler and faster to share in an intuitive format, we’re making it easier and more fun to discover how it’s done."

In a post on LinkedIn, Jumprope CEO Jake Poses has announced that the Jumprope team will now be working exclusively on LinkedIn tools, with a view to building its creator products:

"We started Jumprope to empower anyone to share their knowledge and passion in an engaging video-based format. But, while 2 million people per month watch Jumpropes on our platform, we realized we could build something so much bigger if we joined LinkedIn. This truly is an opportunity to fulfill the Jumprope vision of reaching a global community."

Like all social platforms, LinkedIn is looking to retain its most popular creators, in order to maximize user engagement, with the addition of new creator tools designed to incentivize posting, and eventually, facilitate revenue-generation through sponsored content and ads.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn posted a new job opening for a Head of Community, focused on supporting LinkedIn creators around the world, which is part of its team designed to establish new opportunities and incentive programs to keep creators posting updates. In March, LinkedIn also added a new 'Creator Mode' for profiles to give users more ways to showcase their presence.

Jumprope will add to this capacity, providing another way for LinkedIn creators to share helpful, step-by-step professional tutorials, which can then be shared with specific communities in-app to improve personal branding and presence, and eventually, facilitate sponsored content connections and promos.

It seems likely that the Jumprope format will also tie into LinkedIn Stories, with the step-by-step, full-screen format aligning with Stories presentation. That'll likely see LinkedIn add in a new way to keep your Stories on your profile, with a new section, similar to Instagram, where you can retain specific Stories permanently to better showcase your presentation skills and industry expertise.

And as noted, it could also tie into the growth of LinkedIn Learning, with these how-tos potentially linking into relevant Learning courses to learn even more about specific topics.

With content shared on LinkedIn up 50% year-over-year, it's keen to keep building on that growth, and in order to do this, it needs to keep its top voices active so that users coming back and checking in on the latest posts. New tools and processes will help freshen up its creative options, while it'll also provide more capacity for brand partnerships, enabling new forms of creator monetization to keep those updates flowing.

The separate Jumprope app, meanwhile, will be discontinued on August 20th, with the both website and app platform deactivated from this date.