LinkedIn Adds New Tools for Company Pages, Including Workplace Flexibility Listings and Competitor Tracking

With the post-pandemic recovery now starting to take shape, many people are seeking new jobs, and many businesses are looking to bring on new employees as they re-open and plan for a brighter future ahead.

Which presents significant opportunity for LinkedIn, and as it seeks to tap into these rising trends, the platform has today announced some new features for LinkedIn Company Pages which will help businesses better align with the next stage of the process.

First off, LinkedIn’s adding a new ‘Primary Workplace’ display option on company profiles, which will enable businesses to list whether their employees are generally ‘remote’, ‘hybrid’ or ‘on-site’ to provide more transparency as to the options available.

As you can see here, the new ‘Primary Workplace Policy’ option will enable brands to list their staffing flexibility capacity in the top line of their on-page display, which could help to attract a wider pool of potential job candidates amid the ongoing WFH shift. In the same space, businesses will also be able to communicate their policies on vaccines, pay adjustments, and more.

LinkedIn has also added similar to job listings, providing more ways for businesses to share specific policies and approaches to help clarify what they offer as a workplace. That’ll make it easier to filter potential candidates, and streamline recruitment processes, with the options essentially working as a screening device for prospects.

LinkedIn’s also looking to enhance its My Company options, which enable brands to manage employee engagement in the app.

LinkedIn first added its My Company tools back in February, providing a means to directly communicate with employees on the platform, and encourage sharing of specific updates to expand promotions and announcements.

Now, LinkedIn’s adding more capacity on this front:

“With these [new] updates, you can easily curate content from your Page feed to the My Company Tab with the simple click of a button. We’ll notify employees as soon as new content is curated and drop them right into the re-sharing experience, so they know exactly how they can help amplify your messages. We’ll also show employees how their re-share matters, with a dynamic visualization of the content that others at the organization are sharing.”

The principle behind the My Company tab is that individuals drive more engagement on LinkedIn than brand profiles, while employees are 60% more likely to engage with posts from coworkers versus regular members. It stands to reason, then, that facilitating more direct employee sharing is a better way to amplify your messaging, both among your own staff and across LinkedIn more broadly.

The new updates provide more options on this front, and could be worth testing within your employee advocacy program.

And finally, LinkedIn’s added new customizable competitor analytics to your LinkedIn Page Analytics Tab, which enables you to add up to nine of your competitors to benchmark their LinkedIn Page performance.

Much like Facebook’s Pages to Watch, the listing gives you a basic comparison of how other Pages in your niche are performing on LinkedIn, which will either make you feel better or worse about your own numbers.

But LinkedIn has been deliberately cautious on this, by only providing basic metrics as a comparison, as opposed to in-depth data on performance, which could act as more of a disincentive. That also, inevitably, means that the data presented won’t give you a heap to go on, but it may help to provide some context as to your results, and how they match-up with others in your niche.

LinkedIn does additionally note that it will soon add engagement rate metrics to enhance this option.

These are some interesting additions, which could provide more guidance in your LinkedIn management process, and help to optimize your recruitment, and maximize brand messaging. The relative effects of each will come down to how you use them, but they’re definitely worth experimenting with, and seeing if they drive benefit for your business.