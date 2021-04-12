x
site logo

LinkedIn Launches New Ads Guide to Help Marketers Plan their Campaigns

Author

By

Published

April 12, 2021

LinkedIn has launched a handy new overview of its various advertising options, which includes image size info, call-to-action options, technical requirements, and more, for each ad type, helping to outline how to maximize your on-platform campaigns.

LinkedIn Ads Guide

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Our new LinkedIn Ads Guide is a one-stop resource for LinkedIn ad specs, formatting recommendations, and general information. You’ll find all the pertinent details around four different categories of LinkedIn Ads: Sponsored Content, Sponsored Messaging, Lead Gen Forms, and Text and Dynamic Ads, as well as the various ad formats available within each."

As LinkedIn notes, the guide is separated into four distinct categories:

  • Sponsored Content - Single Image Ads, Video Ads, Carousel Ads
  • Sponsored Messaging - Conversation Ads, Message Ads
  • Lead Gen Forms 
  • Text and Dynamic Ads - Text Ads, Spotlight Ads, Follower Ads
LinkedIn ads guide

​Each section includes a separate overview page for each ad type, which provides a complete set of requirements and specs.

LinkedIn Ads Guide

It's a helpful listing of the key details you need to know to maximize your LinkedIn campaign performance - and with more people than ever engaging on LinkedIn, it may well be worth considering in your outreach push.

Indeed, back in February, LinkedIn's parent company Microsoft reported that LinkedIn sessions grew 30% in the last three months of 2020, while the platform's total revenue increased 23% in the period. And with economic activity ramping up, as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, you can expect LinkedIn to get more focus, and see more activity moving forward, which could make it a bigger consideration. 

As such, it's worth keeping this tool in mind. It's a simple, but handy reference guide for your LinkedIn campaigns.

You can access the new LinkedIn Ads Guide here

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Google on April 10, 2021

    Google Launches New Overview of Pandemic Trends, Based on Google Search Volume

    Google has launched a new, interactive tool which lists the top hobby trends over the past year.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 09, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    ALIBI Brings Professional, Hollywood-Level Music Licensing to Independent Video Creators wit...
    Press Release from ALIBI Music

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Google on April 10, 2021

    Google Launches New Overview of Pandemic Trends, Based on Google Search Volume

    Google has launched a new, interactive tool which lists the top hobby trends over the past year.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 09, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • The Latest Inclusive Internet Index Report Highlights Key Concerns for a Post-COVID World
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 13, 2021
  • 20 Content Marketing Stats Every Marketer and Business Owner Should Know [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • April 12, 2021
  • Facebook Outlines How to Make Best Use of Organic Video Testing in Creator Studio
    By Andrew Hutchinson • April 12, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.