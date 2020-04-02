LinkedIn Provides Free Mindfulness Courses on LinkedIn Learning to Help People Deal with the COVID-19 Lockdowns

After announcing last month that it would be making a range of LinkedIn Learning courses available for free in order to assist those dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, LinkedIn has this week outlined six now free courses which can provide mental health and mindfulness guidance for those working to adjust to their new work/life balance.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Over the past month, three-times as many people watched mindfulness and stress management courses on LinkedIn Learning than the previous month. Why? Well, we think it’s safe to assume that people are looking for ways to navigate this new normal. The boundaries between work and personal are more blurred than ever. The entire family is home at all times, our friends and coworkers are physically distanced, and the places we go to fill up and recharge (aka favorite coffee shop, fitness class, place of worship, etc) are closed. And arguably most challenging of all, we’re not sure how long this will last."

Indeed, the psychological impacts of the COVID-19 lockdowns will be significant, and it's worth noting such within your responses, even if you don't think that it'll impact you too much.

Losing even basic things, like chatting to friends face-to-face, is a significant shift, and can have an impact on your mental health. And as LinkedIn notes, without the regular avenues through which you look for stress relief, there will be challenges. It's worth taking the time to consider these, and to look at how you can mitigate such impacts where possible.

LinkedIn has outlined six LinkedIn Learning courses worth considering in this respect:

Some of these might sound a little "new age-y" for your tastes, but as the COVID-19 lockdowns drag on, it's worth considering ways in which you can manage your mental health, and reduce the stresses of these uncertain times.

In addition to this, LinkedIn has also made several more LinkedIn Learning courses related to the current situation free to take:

LinkedIn Learning provides some great courses, and if you have some extra time on your hands due to the lockdowns, or you're looking to improve your skills to better your situation, it's definitely worth taking a look and seeing what's on offer.

I mean, they're free, you may as well take a look. They could help you tap into something new, or uncover an opportunity you weren't aware of previously.

You can check out all the available LinkedIn Learning courses, and start a free trial month for newcomers, here.