LinkedIn Provides New Performance Insights for Higher Education Marketers [Infographic]

LinkedIn has shared some new insights which it says show that its ad options are more effective for higher education marketers than TV outreach campaigns.

LinkedIn recently commissioned Nielsen to conduct a study in order to better determine how higher education marketers can maximize their efforts, which looked at different promotional approaches, and how diversifying ad spend across media channels can help expand campaign reach (or not).

The research came up with two key findings:

Education advertisers can reach more prospective students with more cost efficiency by reallocating a majority of their existing TV spend to LinkedIn

LinkedIn advertising outperformed the leading, competitive online video platform by more positively impacting nearly all key brand metrics in a side-by-side comparison

Those could be some valuable insights for education brands.

Providing a further overview, LinkedIn has published a new infographic summarizing the key elements. Some potentially major insights for those in the sector.