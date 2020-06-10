LinkedIn Publishes New Guide on 'Content Marketing in Times of Uncertainty'

LinkedIn has published a new guide which looks at the key content and advertising elements that brands should be focused on amid COVID-19.

With the consumer focus changing, and brands looking to follow-suit, it can be difficult to know what your business should be communicating, and how, within the current environment. LinkedIn's guide aims to provide some pointers, with a range of expert tips and notes based on past situations.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"In times of uncertainty, a strong content marketing strategy is about having a long-term plan to drive growth for your business. The initial shock is over, so now it’s time to plot a course for recovery. That’s why boosting your share of voice, brand awareness and trust in your business are all so important. Building and maintaining customer relationships will continue to pay-off as the world begins to adjust over the coming months."

As noted, the guide covers a range of key points related to marketing within a changed environment, including how brands have seen success in similar times.

LinkedIn also provides some usage stats for reference, helping to frame the importance of marketing at this time:

In terms of specific advice, LinkedIn says that brands need to re-assess their content approach, and what they're aiming to achieve:

"Document what you expect to achieve with your content marketing in the current climate. You also need to be able to justify your expectations. Do you want to raise brand awareness? Drive higher quality leads? Establish your organization as a thought-leader in your industry? Better engage prospective buyers? How about just offering help?"

LinkedIn also outlines what exactly brands should be doing - with, as you would expect, a heavy LinkedIn focus:

LinkedIn also includes an overview of its various ad products, and how they can be used to maximize your outreach process.

There's a heap of handy pointers and considerations here - and while it's much as you would expect from a platform that wants to keep you posting and advertising, there are lot of relevant points, which, again, are based on the experiences of people who've dealt with similar downturns in the past.

The impacts of COVID-19 will vary significantly for each business, and the capacity to implement many of these initiatives may well be out of your hands. But for those that are looking at how they can best respond, and set themselves up for recovery, this is a helpful guide to have, with a range of key tips on LinkedIn's products.

You can download the full "Content Marketing in Times of Uncertainty" guide here