LinkedIn Rolls Out Option to Pin Comments in Reply Chains

Published Aug. 26, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Here’s a handy update for LinkedIn users – you can now pin a comment within the LinkedIn post reply section, which could help to highlight the best responses, and spark more engagement with your updates.

LinkedIn Pinned Comments

As you can see in this example, posted by Lindsey Gamble of Mavrck, you now have the capacity to pin a comment from the three dots menu, which will then keep that specific response at the top of the reply chain.

LinkedIn Pinned Comments

Which, as noted, could be a good way to guide the related conversation, or to simply acknowledge users that have engaged with your post in a creative or thoughtful way.

LinkedIn has long enabled business users to pin an update on their LinkedIn Company Page, while you can also ‘feature’ your own top posts at the top of your profile, which is functionally the same thing as pinning.

But now, you can pin specific replies as well, which opens up new considerations for maximizing LinkedIn engagement, and interacting with your network in the app.

The option to Pin comments is now being rolled out to all users, while you can unpin a comment via the three dots menu on a pinned response.

