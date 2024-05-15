 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Shares Data on Evolving Marketing Skills [Infographic]

Published May 15, 2024
Looking for ways to advance your marketing career?

This could help. LinkedIn has published a new overview of key skills and development trends among CMOs worldwide, based on data from its 2024 Jobs Outlook report.

And while some elements of LinkedIn’s data look bleak (the total number of CMO jobs dropped by 47% over the past year), it’s interesting to note the sifting focus, and job titles in the industry, which points to new concepts, new approaches, and new opportunities in the sector.

These are the skills that are in-demand, which your peers are exploring. As such, it may be worth you doing the same.

LinkedIn CMO data
