LinkedIn Shares New Overview of How to Utilize Sales Navigator in Your Process [Infographic]

Published May 10, 2022
Ever wondered how LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator platform could be of benefit in your process?

This overview could help – to highlight the benefits of the Sales Navigator platform, LinkedIn has published a new infographic which outlines how a fictional sales manager (Amari) makes best use of the tool to maximize his lead opportunities, optimize workflow within his team, and finish work on time - so that he can head out to dinner with friends.

Yeah, that last part is a bit kitschy, but there are some interesting points of note within the timeline, and how you can use Sales Navigator at each stage of the lead generation process.

It could help you to get you thinking – check out the infographic below.

A day in the life of a Sales Navigator user

– Andrew Hutchinson

