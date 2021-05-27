LinkedIn Shares Tips on Effective Brand Marketing Approaches in New Guide

Are you looking to maximize your branding efforts on LinkedIn?

The platform is seeing record levels of engagement, and is now up to 740 million total members, while on-platform activity is likely to ramp up throughout the year as the vaccine roll-out continues on, and more industries look to get back on track in the wake of the pandemic.

That could provide a range of new opportunities for your business - but in order to capitalize on such, maximizing brand awareness is key. And if you are looking to improve your LinkedIn standing, this new guide could help.

This week, LinkedIn has published a simple, 7-page pocket guide to effective branding on the platform, which outlines its various ad features and targeting tools to help you get your message in front of the right audience.

As you can see here, the guide provides an overview of the various LinkedIn ad options, and notes on where and how they should be used.

The guide also includes examples of the various ad placement options, and how they appear within the app.

While LinkedIn has also included notes on its advanced audience targeting tools, and how they can be used for your campaigns.

It's a simple, but handy overview of the various promotional options you have at your disposal to enhance your reach, and get your brand messaging in front of the right people in the app.

You can download the full LinkedIn Brand Building pocket guide here, and further notes on how to use the listed options in this post.