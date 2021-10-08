LinkedIn Shares Tips on How to Maximize the Use of its Various Ad Options [Infographic]

LinkedIn has published a new overview of how to make best use of its ad tools for different campaign objectives, which outlines the specific LinkedIn ad elements you should consider in varying approaches.

The infographic guide looks at the targeting and presentation options you should consider for each campaign type, as well as tips on how, specifically, you can use the platform’s ad tools to build a more effective approach.

There are also some interesting ‘Pro Tips’ to get you thinking about how to hone in your LinkedIn ads, while LinkedIn also flags a coming option to include multiple ad formats in a single campaign. Worth keeping in mind for your 2022 planning.

Check out the infographic below.