Local SEO Ranking Factors [Infographic]

Published July 25, 2023
Are you looking to gain more website traffic from local searchers on Google? Want to learn how to be more visible when local users search for your products or services?

The team from Ronkot shares their local SEO tips in this infographic.

Here’s what they cover:

  • Local SEO statistics
  • General local SEO ranking factors
  • Local pack statistics
  • Local pack ranking factors
  • Google Business Profile factors
  • Organic search ranking statistics
  • Organic search ranking factors
  • Negative local SEO factors

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Local SEO ranking factors infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

