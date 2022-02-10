Messenger Adds New Tools for Black History Month, Including Themed Stickers and Creator Showcase

Messenger has added some new features to help users celebrate Black History Month, including new stickers for both Messenger and Messenger Kids, and a new initiative to help boost Black creators, and share the stories of influential people in the Black community.

The main project is a new video series which aims to amplify conversation around Black History, and the impact of the Black community on modern culture.

As explained by Messenger:

“In the coming weeks, we’ll celebrate the stories of Black voices, artists, and small businesses that make an impact and inspire us all - with the goal of sparking conversation. Not just this February but everyday, we hope to encourage people to talk about stories that inspire them.”

The key emphasis here is that Messenger wants to inspire greater conversation around the influence of Black culture more broadly, as opposed to an isolated celebration for Black History Month.

That’s important, because while great strides have been made in improving racial inequity, significant barriers remain, and often Black creators are not credited with the full scope of their presence, due to systemic limitations.

These new video stories aim to better highlight these creators, and showcase their stories, helping to provide more understanding and insight.

In addition to this, Messenger’s also adding some new stickers, designed in collaboration with artist Jon Key

Messenger Kids users can also take part in the event, with stickers and frames that encourage young users to celebrate Black history.

It’s important for each social platform to acknowledge Black History Month, with their reach and exposure potential facilitating greater awareness, helping to advance the conversation, and get more people to consider their perspective on societal divides.

By highlighting these elements, especially among younger users, Messenger, and parent company Meta more broadly, can play a part in shifting established narratives, and eliminating barriers that many aren’t even aware exist.

The new Black History Month stickers are now live in Messenger and Messenger Kids while the Messenger newsroom will host further video updates and features throughout the month.