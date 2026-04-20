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Meta previews updates for its Edits app

At a webinar to celebrate the video editing platform’s one-year anniversary, the company announced improved captions, as well as better effects customization and memory.

Published April 20, 2026
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Content and Social Media Manager
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Meta’s standalone video editing app Edits is now one year old, and the company hosted an invitation-only webinar on April 20 to celebrate the anniversary and discuss the future of the app. It also used the event to talk about the latest features it’s working on, in order to make Edits a more valuable tool for creators.

Edits has already become a powerful complement for creators, providing social media users with a range of ways to generate and customize video clips, which can then be posted to Instagram, Facebook or other apps.

The Threads team has also been hard at work updating its app and adding new features almost weekly.

Last week, Threads added new font styles and highlighting options, color adjustment tools and improved project management options.

Edits updates

Meta said the Threads updates will keep coming, and will include more improvements for captions, more ways for creators to customize the effects within Edits, improved preference management and memory and more templates.

Additional updates will likely include more AI tools as Meta looks to expand the usage of its AI features and provide more ways for users to create whatever their mind can imagine within its apps.

Edits already has some AI elements, including AI video effects powered by Meta’s Segment Anything model, which enables advanced separation of objects within a video clip.

Edits SAM effect

In the future, users can expect Edits to get more AI tools in alignment with the company’s wider customization push, which will give creators the capacity to create unique effects and approaches that could drive new creative trends.

Though they may cost users more money.

Since its launch, Meta said that it may eventually need to charge people to use Edits, and particularly its new AI-powered functions, in order to rationalize the rising costs of AI development.

Indeed, in May 2025, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri previewed an entire scene-changing AI feature, which hasn’t been released yet.

Instagram AI video

The feature was released within Meta’s separate Meta AI app, for its Vibes video feed, which also now has its own app. However, it seems logical, if not inevitable, that these same functions will eventually make it over to Edits, providing more creation tools within the Edits toolkit.

That, presumably, will be when Edits gets a paid tier, and potentially a new subscription add-on offering. But right now, Edits remains free to download and use, and it’s become a valuable tool for many creators. 

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