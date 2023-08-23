Meta Adds Branded Content Campaign Oversight Into its Ads Library

Meta has added a handy new tool for marketers, with the capacity to track branded content campaigns in its Ads Library, providing more insight into how competitors are partnering with influencers and creators across Facebook and Instagram.

The new element is accessible from the front page of the Ads Library, giving you access to a dedicated search tool to dig into campaigns that have used Meta’s Branded Content tags.

You can enter the platform you want to search, the date range (only the last seven days are available at present), then look up any user by their username.

There may be some limitations on this, as I tried to search for several campaigns that were active on IG, and have used the Paid Partnership tag, but they didn’t show up in the list. That could be because they were launched today, and the most recent campaigns don’t appear to be showing up in real time.

Social media expert Lindsey Gamble shared this example of a campaign, and how it’s presented in the Ads Library listing.

As you can see, you get an overview of any campaigns that the influencer is participating in, while you can also tap through to view the actual content, providing insight into how creators are working with different brands.

What may be even more beneficial, however, is that you can also search by brand, and see all the influencer campaigns that each business is running.

It could be great for getting more perspective on effective partnership approaches, and which creators are working with each business, while it’ll also provide insight into the cadence of such campaigns, and how often they’re running paid partnerships.

The addition is likely part of Meta’s enhanced reporting obligations due to the EU DSA, which is set to come into effect shortly, and requires social platforms to be more transparent in paid promotions, in order to better protect consumers. As such, Meta needs to provide more ad insight for EU users specifically, but the tool has been released for all Ads Library users.

It’s definitely worth a look, and it could end up being a key resource to spark your thinking on potential influencer partnerships, and how to more effectively approach such moving forward.

You can check out the new Branded Content Search function in the Ads Library.