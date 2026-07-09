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Meta adds new metrics to track business chatbot performance

Brands can now better assess how well their custom artificial intelligence Business Agents are navigating customer queries and handling responses.

Published July 9, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Meta added new metrics designed to improve the way brands measure the performance of their custom chatbot agents.

Meta's artificial intelligence chatbots for business can respond to queries on Messenger and WhatsApp, enabling brands to offer 24/7 customer service.

Meta business agent

Meta expanded access to these agents last month, and the new metrics within Meta Business Suite will help brands track engagement and performance data for these custom response tools.

As per Meta: “With these metrics, you'll be able to assess how well your Meta Business Agent is performing, identify opportunities for improvement and make informed decisions to boost customer engagement and sales.”

Meta’s Business Agent metrics include:

  • AI conversations - The total number of conversations handled by each Meta Business Agent. All conversations that resume after 24 hours of inactivity will be counted as a new conversation.
  • Contact with intent to buy – The number of accounts that indicated that they were ready to make a purchase after interacting with a Meta Business Agent.
  • Containment rate - The percentage of conversations fully handled by Meta Business Agent, without needing to be handed off to a human agent.

These additional metrics will give brands more insight into the actual benefits of their DM agents. These metrics could also help to justify ongoing investment in the development of AI response tools.

This could be important, considering that Meta is looking for more ways to make money from its AI investments. As such, Meta may look to charge businesses for the use of tools like this, which will make these insights more valuable in assessing potential investment.  

Either way, these metrics could help to shape connection strategy.

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