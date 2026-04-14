Meta announces date for 2026 Conversations event

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Meta’s 2026 Conversations messaging conference will be held on June 3 in London. At the event, the company will showcase its latest innovations and announce upgrades for its messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Messenger and IG Direct.

This year’s in-person event will include a range of Meta executives who will discuss the future of messaging for business, as well as the evolving integration of artificial intelligence tools into Meta’s messaging apps.

The event will also be accessible in all regions via live-stream.

As explained by Meta: “Conversations is our annual Meta Business Messaging conference — now in its fifth year. The 2026 keynote brings together enterprise leaders, developers, SMBs, ecosystem partners, and industry thought leaders with a keynote focused on the latest innovations in business messaging, AI agents, and more.”

Meta, of course, is going all-in on AI features and development, and is planning to invest more than $600 billion on AI infrastructure over the next three years.

As such, attendees can expect AI to be the main focus of the event, as Meta looks to get business partners excited about the possibilities of custom chatbots and agentic operators that could potentially assist with more business elements using conversational prompts.

“This year’s keynote is focused on the innovations that matter most: winning new customers, keeping them coming back and scaling your business with AI-enabled messaging,” Meta said.

The keynote might also touch on Meta’s AI clone project, which could eventually enable businesses to build AI versions of their staff, who could interact within its apps on an organization’s behalf.

Messaging has become a bigger focus for Meta in recent years due to the migration of users away from public posting in social apps, and towards private messaging groups. WhatsApp, for example, has seen a big rise in usage in the U.S., while Meta has also been working to add in more tools to facilitate connection, including business connection, within private chats.

Adoption of Meta’s Click-to-Message ads is also rising fast, and the capacity to connect with Meta AI via message brings another wrinkle to Meta’s messaging commerce plans.

As such, it may be worth tuning into the announcements at the event in order to get a better understanding of the latest trends Meta is seeing in messaging, as well as the tools it’s looking to add.