Meta Shares Tips on How To Use Click-To-Message Ads

Meta’s Click-to-Message ads have seen significant growth over the past year, with the promotions helping brands tap into the familiarity and intimacy of DMs, and sparking immediate connection with potential customers.

As such, they could be a valuable complement in your holiday marketing plans, and Meta has published a new guide on how to make best use of its click-to-message ads, in order to drive more engagement this holiday season.

Meta’s 5-page Click-to-Message ads “Festive Season Guide” is primarily designed to link you through to relevant help pages and explainers to explore key considerations and elements. You can download the full guide for yourself here, but in this post, we’ll look at the key notes.

First off, the guide looks at the latest Meta ad options that you can incorporate into your campaigns to help improve performance.

As noted, each element includes links to expanded guides and explainers to help you enact these options.

The guide also includes an overview of creative tips for Click-to-Message ads:

As well as a handy calendar of key dates to keep in mind for your planning:

It’s a brief guide within itself, but it does include relevant notes and considerations for Meta’s messaging ad options, while also pointing to more resources to assist in your planning.

And again, Click-to-Message ads have been a winner for Meta this year.

In its Q2 earnings update, Meta reported that Click-to-Message revenue grew more than 40% year-over-year in the quarter, due to an increase in adoption of its website-to-message ads, which drive interested visitors to a business's website for more information, before choosing to launch a chat with the business.

The growth of WhatsApp in more markets, and the shift to messaging for a broader range of interactions, has provided new opportunities to facilitate more direct connection, and brands are tapping into this to drive more sales opportunities.

It could be a consideration for your holiday planning.

You can download Meta’s Click-to-Message Festive Season Performance Guide here.